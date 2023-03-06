Everything You Need to Know about the Dante Studio 2.0 Software Update

Audinate Group, developer of Dante AV-over-IP solution, has updated the Dante Studio 2.0 software and announced new subscription pricing. Dante Studio is a suite of software tools comprised of Dante RX, Dante TX, and Dante Video Viewer that brings Dante AV video directly into a PC from Dante AV Ultra or Dante AV-H cameras, encoders, or other computers running Dante Studio on the network with no additional hardware needed.

Dante Studio is part of the Dante AV family of AV-over-IP solutions and shares the Dante control and management platform. Dante Controller handles all device routing, naming, and configuration for audio and video devices, allowing operators to control the entire AV network via a single interface. With Dante Domain Manager all audio and video endpoints can be secured with user access control, actively monitored, and remotely accessed to simplify system maintenance and support.

(Image credit: Dante)

New features in Dante Studio 2.0 include:

Added Dante AV-H (H.264/AVC codec) support in Dante Video RX and Dante Video Viewer

Dante Video TX now supports sending video flows to Dante AV Ultra devices

Dante Domain Manager support

Ability to purchase Dante Studio with monthly subscription

Now Supporting Dante AV-H in Dante Video RX and Dante Video Viewer

With Dante Video RX, computers can receive a video signal directly from Dante AV Ultra or Dante AV-H transmitters, cameras, or other computers running Dante Studio on their network. Dante Video RX presents video streams as a webcam or video source to applications that support the DirectShow interface. Dante Video RX facilitates a wide variety of networked video use cases ranging from the video production and broadcast markets to corporate and higher education.

Dante Video Viewer is a standalone application that allows you to see and monitor a Dante video stream from any Dante AV Ultra or Dante AV-H-enabled device or computer sharing its screen with Dante Video TX on the Dante network in real time.

Now Supporting Sending Video Flows from Dante Video TX to Dante AV Ultra Devices

Dante Video TX allows you to capture a display connected to your PC and transmit the captured video over the Dante Network. Users can then send this video stream to Dante AV Ultra receivers or another instance of Dante Studio using either Dante Video RX to bring the video into applications or Video Viewer to view the video in a standalone app.

Now Supporting Dante Domain Manager

Dante Domain Manager lets you know exactly what your Dante system is doing at all times. Set up User Authentication and Role definitions for Dante Controller to ensure that no unauthorized changes are made to your system. See alerts and notifications that keep you updated on changes instantly, anywhere. Organize your system into controlled groups that are easy to understand.