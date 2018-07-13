Danley Sound Labs Introduces the Mini 180 Loudspeaker

The What: Danley Sound Labs has introduced the Danley Mini 180, which provides even, seamless coverage across 180 degrees (by 90 degrees vertical) using Danley’s patented technology.

The What Else: Its operating frequency range is 149Hz to 20kHz (?3dB) with impressively linear phase response across that range and across the beam width. Maximum output is 119dB SPL continuous and 125dB SPL peak.

The Danley Mini 180 uses two eight-inch drivers and Danley’s patented technology to couple them into a single point source loudspeaker with 180 degree coverage. Polyurea coated 13-ply, 18mm Baltic Birch makes the loudspeaker durable but still light, and its modest size (12.5” x 18.5” x 9.5”) makes the Danley Mini 180 easy to fit into any application.

The Bottom Line: The Danley Mini 180, which is now shipping, is a loudspeaker that solves a technical problem without compromising on its sound quality.