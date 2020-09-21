d&b audiotechnik Debuts Flush-Mountable 44S Loudspeaker

The What: d&b audiotechnik has introduced the 44S loudspeaker, d&b’s first-ever flush-mountable cabinet designed to deliver compact, high-performance audio and a wide range of flexible mounting options.

The What Else: The 44S is a highly directional loudspeaker with SPL max 121dB using a d&b 10D installation amplifier (and 123dB with a high-powered 30D/D80), offering high performance for both permanent installations and mobile applications. The loudspeaker features a clever waveguide and baffle design which results in high directivity and minimizes interference between loudspeakers even when placed close together. The asymmetric cabinet provides built-in tilt options of +/- 20 degrees for precise coverage angles, giving users flexibility in adjusting for different listening heights.

Related: Calgary Performing Arts Center Upgrades to d&b Loudspeaker System

The two-way passive loudspeaker cabinet measures 128 x 390 x 150mm (5 x 15.3 x 5.9 inches) in size and houses two 4.5-inch neodymium LF drivers and two 1.25-inch HF dome tweeters, delivering a frequency response of between 90Hz–17kHz.

“For audio professionals who may be challenged by dimensions, architecture, or aesthetics, the 44S loudspeaker is a powerful, compact, flush-mountable loudspeaker that provides the sound needed, no matter what space they have to work with,” said Wolfgang Schulz, d&b product manager. “It’s a very compact point source loudspeaker for flexible use in nearfield applications, and there is a big need in our industry for this type of form factor.”

The Bottom Line: At only 128mm (5 inches) tall the 44S can be placed where most loudspeakers cannot: under mobile stages and balconies, stage lips, and stairs—even flush mounted in ceiling, walls, and soffits with the option of a backbox.