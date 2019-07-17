Da-Lite Updates Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen

The What: Da-Lite has updated the design features to the Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System for easy portability in rental and staging applications.

(Image credit: Legrand AV)

The What Else: A new leg-to-frame locking mechanism accommodates a variety of user skill levels for intuitive and efficient set-up and tear-down. All parts are completely self-contained on the screen frame and leg, offering toolless convenience to the portable screen market.

Fast-Fold Deluxe is also now available with HD Rental—a foldable and optically enhanced screen surface for high-resolution projectors. Radio frequency or RF welding technology is applied to the binding of the surface to improve durability and aesthetics, creating a clean transition from border to viewing area.

The Bottom Line: The Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System and HD Rental surface are covered by a comprehensive five-year warranty. HD Rental has achieved GreenGuard Gold certification. All Da-Lite surfaces are eligible for the Screen Green program that allows customers to send in old surfaces to be recycled keeping them out of landfills, contributing to a healthier planet.