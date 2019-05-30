D-Link Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance has announced that D-Link Systems has joined the alliance as an adopting member.

“We’re very excited about our new partnership with the SDVoE Alliance. As the pro AV space evolves we look to be a true partner with everyone in this market, giving as much as and more than we get,” said Matthew Vaillancourt, sr. director of business sales at D-Link. “For us, it’s not about leading in market share as it is about leading together in innovation!”

“We welcome D-Link to the SDVoE ecosystem and look forward to tapping into their networking and switching expertise to provide solutions AV professionals can depend on as we transform the matrix,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “D-Link’s participation and support will expand the knowledge base that guides AV designers and users to take full advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise.”