Cybersecurity Is Increasingly Challenging for Academia (Government Technology)

"Preventing attacks from hackers and cybercriminals is an increasing concern for academic institutions already facing enormous challenges during this time of distance learning."—Source: Government Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick shift to distance learning during spring had its fair of technical challenges as well as learning curves for students and faculty alike. In addition to these difficulties, the increase of remote work and learning has also made institution more vulnerable to cyberattacks. As many institutions continue in fully remote or hybrid modes, campus IT teams are doing what they can to minimize risk and keep users educated.