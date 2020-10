"With a team of only three people, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke has deployed advanced cybersecurity automation tools to better protect students, teachers and faculty against an increasing number of cyberattacks."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For small campus information security teams, a little bit of automation can go a long way. In a layered approach, lower level and recurring issues can be managed, freeing up the staff for higher level work.