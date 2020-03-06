Crown Announces Warranty Extension for New Product Sales

Harman Professional Solutions announced new six-year extended warranties on all new Crown products purchased in 2020.

All Crown products sold between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, will automatically receive an extended six-year warranty. This warranty extension applies to all markets globally, excluding Brazil, India, Russia, and China.

“Audio professionals rely on Crown amplifiers to deliver clean, stable and reliable power every day,” said Karam Kaul, vice president, audio, Harman Professional Solutions. “We stand by the quality and workmanship of our award-winning products and back them with some of the best warranties in the business. Now, for a limited time, when customers purchase any Crown product, we’ll extend their warranty to six years at no additional cost. We think your customers will be excited to learn that they can now enjoy unprecedented power, performance and even greater peace of mind.”

This warranty extension applies to all Crown products sold by Harman Professional Solutions, including products with one-year, three-year, or five-year warranties:

Crown products with a five-year warranty receive a one-year warranty extension to six years total

Crown products with a three-year warranty receive a three-year warranty extension to six years total

Crown products with a one-year warranty receive a five-year warranty extension to six years total

For more information, please visit www.crownaudio.com/warranty.