Crestron Unveils the George Feldstein Technology Center

Crestron, a global leader in workplace and smart home technology, unveiled the George Feldstein Technology Center last week with speeches from president and CEO, Dan Feldstein, and COO, Dan Brady. The building has been renamed to honor George Feldstein, who founded Crestron over 50 years ago and paved the way for Crestron’s expansive growth. His legacy of innovation and curiosity are key pillars that continue to drive the company today, especially among the engineering teams that will call the George Feldstein Technology Center home.

The George Feldstein Technology Center is where the creativity of Crestron’s engineers is supported by state-of-the-art equipment, putting Crestron at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and positioning the company to provide impactful solutions for customers worldwide. Within the walls of the George Feldstein Research Center, hundreds of engineers work diligently every day to bring leading-edge audio, video, and smart control technologies to market. The building houses several development labs that host the most sophisticated engineering tools, equipping Crestron engineers with the best resources to develop hardware, software, firmware, and cloud infrastructure solutions that shape the modern workplace and smart homes.

(Image credit: Crestron)

“The George Feldstein Technology Center enables an incubation of ideas and collaboration amongst our engineers that flows directly to the benefit of our customers,” said Dan Feldstein, president and CEO of Crestron. “Within this facility, the character of our company is alive with teams dedicated to adapting to the problems of today and creating new technology solutions that make a difference in the lives of our customers.”

The George Feldstein Technology Center empowers Crestron engineers to reimagine and improve upon how the world works, learns, and lives. In partnership with the world’s leading technology companies, Crestron is in leading commercial, educational, government, and entertainment organizations as well as in some of the world’s most luxurious homes. With more than 300 new products in development annually, Crestron is dedicated to continuing to drive the industry forward by pioneering trends in workplace and luxury residential technology.