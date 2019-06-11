Crestron Unveils New Digital Signage and Media Player at InfoComm 2019

The What: Crestron is debuting its new Network Media Endpoint (NME-100) at InfoComm 2019. The device enables organizations to deliver consistent communications enterprise-wide via high-quality digital signage and media playback. Combined with in-room signage solutions, including AirMedia 2.0 presentation systems and the Crestron Mercury tabletop meeting and collaboration systems, Crestron has signage needs covered for every enterprise space. Live demonstrations of the NME-100 are available at booth #1800, Orange County Convention Center.

The What Else: The NME-100 eliminates the need for programming and is ready to use right out-of-the-box, with easy provisioning and management from the cloud using the Crestron XiO Cloud. The NME-100 will be released with Appspace integration to take advantage of its powerful digital signage content creation, management, and interactive playback capabilities.

Designed to run 24/7, the NME-100 supports 1080p/60 video and features an HDMI output supporting HDCP 2.2, a TRS mini-connector for audio output, and a concealed microSD card slot for memory expansion beyond the built-in 16Gb. It ships with a handheld IR remote control, power supply, and mounting plates. The unit connects to the network via the built-in LAN interface. USB ports allow interfacing with touch-capable displays.

The Bottom Line: Crestron is demonstrating the new Network Media Endpoint, along with its other solutions that meet the challenges of the modern workplace, at InfoComm 2019, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, booth #1800, June 12 – 14.