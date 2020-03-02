Crestron Opens New Training Center in Atlanta

Crestron has opened a Crestron Training Institute (CTI) facility in Duluth, GA, just outside of Atlanta. Courses at the new location will commence on March 23, 2020.

Crestron's new Atlanta-area Training Institute. (Image credit: Crestron)

“On-going education is essential to the continued growth and success of our customers, and we are fully committed to providing it,” said Richard Sasson, global director technical services, Crestron. “The addition of the Crestron South location will make it more convenient for our dealers and partners in the region to get the training they want.”

CTI at Crestron South offers a full curriculum of instructor-led classroom courses designed to ensure success in the design, installation, configuration, and programming of Crestron systems. Courses are available for Crestron Dealers, A+ Partners, GSS partners, Enterprise Partners, and Crestron Service Providers (CSPs).

The Crestron Training Institute at Crestron South is located just off of Interstate 85 at 3885 Crestwood Parkway, Suite 175, Duluth, GA. A complete listing of courses can be found at crestron.com/training.