Crestron Announces Major Enhancements to AirMedia 2.0 Wireless Presentation Systems

The What: Crestron has announced major enhancements to its AirMedia Wireless Presentation Systems (AM-200, AM-300), featuring AirMedia 2.0 technology: an improved user interface, quicker connection via all operating systems, and native integration with the Crestron AirBoard whiteboard capture system.

The What Else: The newly designed user interface enables users to connect to AirMedia in just seconds and start presenting, according to the company. With a click on the “Start Presenting” button, the AirMedia receiver automatically detects the web browser and whether the AirMedia app is installed. If the app is installed, it will automatically launch and prompt the presenter to enter their secure code. If the app is not installed, the presenter is served with the appropriate app for their device.

With the addition of the AirMedia Extension for Google Chrome, AirMedia 2.0 now conveniently connects with all of the most popular operating systems.

AirMedia now also provides native integration with the Crestron AirBoard whiteboard capture system out of box, with no programing required. Crestron AirBoard enables both local and remote participants to see whiteboard content on the main room display and on their personal display device, and then share it with the touch of a button.

AirMedia 2.0 is a network-based appliance that can be deployed, configured, and managed from the cloud. Using the Crestron XiO Cloud service or the built-in web tool, the mobile app can be silently deployed to laptops and smart devices across the enterprise, and user access rights and firmware updates can be remotely managed.

The Bottom Line: AirMedia 2.0 is designed as a fast, easy, manageable, and secure wireless presentation platform. The AM-300 and AM-200 are engineered to enable organizations to increase workflow and facilitate collaboration by turning lobbies, lounges, and other open spaces into productive meeting spaces. They mount discreetly behind wall-mount displays and enable wired or wireless presentation. AirMedia 2.0 also offers enterprise-grade wireless presentation technology that offers network security, cloud-based deployment and management, and iOS operating system mirroring without Bonjour networking technology.

For a limited time, Crestron is offering customers the opportunity to trade in existing AirMedia AM-100 and AM-101 units, or competing wireless presentation products, and get the AM-200 at 70 percent off MSRP.