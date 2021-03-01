Crestron Adds Microsoft Teams Integration to 70 Series Scheduling Panels

The What: Crestron has added native Microsoft Teams panels software to its new 70 Series Scheduling Panels via firmware upgrade, providing cross-enterprise Teams experience for in-office employees.

The What Else: Employees use Teams panels to view meeting room details, reserve a space, view upcoming reservations, and identify the current availability of a room. Designed to be mounted outside the meeting room, the Crestron Scheduling Panel displays data from inside the room to the people approaching the room, avoiding issues before they arise. Network-based occupancy sensors provide data to notify employees when a room is at capacity or automatically release the space if no one shows up. Employees can even locate an available room close by with the “Nearby Rooms” feature in the event their desired room is occupied.

The Bottom Line: With a comprehensive overview of each corporate rooms’ status in real-time, the Crestron devices display occupancy, availability, cleanliness, and more via the Teams panel functionality coupled with Crestron hardware for any bookable space. The ability to gather, share, and act on room scheduling data in real time helps keep employees and management efficient and compliant with reconfigured safety protocols.