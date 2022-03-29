Crestron Achieves NIAP Certification for DM NVX Product Line

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, has announced that its award-winning line of DM NVX solutions are now NIAP certified and Common Criteria Compliant. The successful evaluation opens up new avenues for DM NVX products, including federal civilian agencies and agencies supporting the DoD—as well as government entities around the world—while reaffirming Crestron’s dedication to delivering the most secure solutions.

NIAP, the National Information Assurance Partnership, is a U.S. government initiative "established to promote the use of evaluated information systems products and champion the development and use of national and international standards for information technology security,” according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which helped create the NIAP in partnership with the National Security Agency (NSA).

Crestron’s line of DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions has been on the U.S. DoD Approved Product List (APL) since 2019. But there has been a need from both the U.S. government and the international community to certify according to the Common Criteria, which is officially known as the Common Criteria Evaluation and Validation Scheme (CCEVS). NIAP CCEVS oversees evaluations of commercial IT products for use in national security systems.

Now, the DM NVX family of products have been granted that certification by NIAP, which oversees the implementation of the Common Criteria in the United States. Officially, the products were found to conform to the collaborative Protection Profile for Network Devices (cPPND). NIAP certification and the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC) is recognized worldwide by 31 countries, so multinational corporations can be reassured they are choosing a solution that can be deployed as a global standard.

“The stringent testing required to achieve NIAP certification enables DM NVX to be a preferred solution for some of the most secure deployments in the DOD, the NSA, and other high security and mission-critical government environments. This pedigree also provides peace-of-mind to IT and Infosec professionals everywhere,” said Andrew Ludke, Crestron senior director of product management, AV solutions.

In addition to the aforementioned certification, new models of the Crestron DM NVX line are now certified by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), a test agency that ensures products—and their implementation—meet certain standards for information assurance, interoperability, and cybersecurity. Both certifications mean customers can safely deploy Crestron systems in the most secure information network infrastructures and be confident in their selection.