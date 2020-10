"Since it launched in 2013, Credly has tried to help recognize the shorter bursts of learning that happen within and outside of traditional degree pathways."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The main issue with credentials is the lack of uniformity. Without standardization, how do we confer the value of badges or credentials to students and employers? Credly's CEO is optimistic about the future of these alternative programs, and he makes a strong case in this Education Dive article.