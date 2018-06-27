Craig Jacobus Stepping Down as CEO of South Central AV

Craig Jacobus

Craig Jacobus is stepping down as CEO of South Central AV, moving into the role of chairman beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

Jacobus will be succeeded by Patrick Britton, who is currently director of operations at the company.

“We are thrilled with all Craig has done for the organization and look forward to his continued influence, guidance, and leadership in his new role,” wrote JP Engelbrecht, CEO of parent South Central Inc., in a statement.

Patrick Britton

Britton will continue as director of operations and assist with the search for his replacement until he assumes his new role on Jan. 1.

“Patrick has been a great cultural fit and driven the Operations Team to new levels of success and professionalism,” wrote Engelbrecht. “Patrick has had many roles in the AV industry encompassing not only operations, but general management and sales as well. Patrick’s well-rounded experience and demeanor will be a perfect fit for his new role of CEO.”