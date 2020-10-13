COVID-19 Writes a Prescription for Change: Unbundling/Rebundling Learning (The EvoLLLution)

"The traditional methods of higher education delivery never worked quite well enough for job preparation and reskilling, according to many employers. Then came COVID-19, wreaking havoc on the world of work and effectively deconstructing the college experience. At least for now, the pandemic has decoupled dorms, sports, in-person instruction, socialization, tuition, and other elements of the college experience from the learning itself. This unbundling of education opens up the space to reimagine how the future of learning will reassemble its component parts, especially for adults."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a lasting impact on the workforce. With more uncertainty on the horizon, institutions looking to serve adult learners as they build skills will need to adopt a stackable approach to credentialing, unbundling current offerings and letting learners reassemble them like building blocks.