"Never before, in the history of higher education, have so many people, in so many different roles, worked so hard to reach a single objective."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick shift to online learning due to COVID-19 has meant that folks across an institution's various departments have been crafting solutions to keep learning going. While this is a complex and difficult task, don't loose sight of the bigger picture — people are coming together to make this happen.