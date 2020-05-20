COVID-19 is disrupting non-traditional online students, too (eCampus News)

"COVID-19’s impact on traditional learners was widely covered as students abruptly left campus to keep their communities healthy and continue learning at a distance. But the influence on non-traditional adult students who are already learning online is no less dramatic."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many news outlets have explored how COVID-19 has disrupted the traditional college student experience, but it's important to remember that not all learners fit into this box. Many non-traditional students are facing increased obstacles, juggling work (or unemployment) and family responsibilities during a global pandemic. Learn how your school can help support them.