COVID-19 Intensifies Need to Tackle Digital Accessibility (Campus Technology)

"The National Association of the Deaf (NAD) won a landmark settlement with Harvard University last November, requiring the institution to make its website and online resources accessible for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, through quality captioning. This news is symptomatic of a larger trend we're seeing across industries: a 181 percent increase in digital accessibility lawsuits, a clear sign that persons with disabilities are no longer willing to tolerate being unable to access websites, mobile sites and apps."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As more and more learning content and resources move online, concerns grow about accessibility and equity. Campus Technology details how institutions can work to make sure they are keeping all students connected, even during COVID-19.