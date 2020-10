"School closures under COVID-19 presented a big problem for the biology faculty at Moraine Valley Community College, located in the Chicago suburbs. The challenge: how students can complete lab work without access to a science lab."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For lab-based science classes, the transition to remote learning has meant that students need to complete lab work while at home. Read how schools are solving this complex problem through at-home kits and digital alternatives.