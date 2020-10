"Coursera, the online learning platform, is extending its reach in traditional postsecondary education, announcing it would offer a bachelor's degree for the first time from a U.S. university."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This partnership with the University of North Texas marks Coursera's first US bachelor's degree offering (they already offer a UK-based degree from Goldsmiths). With low costs and the ability to transfer credits, this could be an appealing to stopped out students.