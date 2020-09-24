Control Concepts Announces New Control4 Offering

In an effort to support third-party manufacturers looking to integrate their products with Control4 automation systems, Control Concepts has announced a new offering of Control4 driver development. As a Control4 driver developer, Control Concepts complies with the standards for driver development set forth by Control4 by demonstrating competency in learning the platform and producing work that has met Control4 standards.

(Image credit: Control Concepts)

“More and more third-party manufacturers are inquiring about our ability to support their need for Control4 driver development,” said Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president and founder. “Knowing this, we invested in learning the Control4 development tools that leverage the Lua programming language and established a relationship with Control4 to provide value to manufacturers, integrators, and programmers who rely on the availability of Control4 drivers for their project needs.”

“We are proud to have Control Concepts onboard as a trusted Control4 driver developer,” said Quyen Dungan, Control4 program manager. “They exemplify the type of company to whom Control4 can confidently refer device manufacturers to make sure their products work seamlessly with Control4 automation systems.”

Control Concepts says the relationship allows the company the opportunity to support Control4 and its dealers in being able to easily integrate more devices with the Control4 platform. Greenblatt added that third-party manufacturers can "confidently invest in a relationship with Control Concepts that includes development and support for Control4, as part of their suite of platforms, and rest assured that that their devices will work easily, consistently, and reliably."