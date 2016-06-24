Contemporary Research Appoints Visitec as Manufacturer Rep for Midwest

Contemporary Research has named Illinois based Visitec as its manufacturer rep for the Midwest region representing North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

As a new strategic partner for Contemporary Research, Visitec brings 30 years of AV integration to the team. Visitec provides clients a high level of integration and technical expertise. The Visitec Sales team is focused on customer service and will have two sets of demo equipment to assist integrators and end-users with on-site presentations.

"We are very excited about our growth potential in the Midwest and fortunate to partner with such a great rep firm. Working with Visitec will provide us new opportunities to work with Consultants, Integrators, and End-users and develop long lasting relationships," says VP of Sales Matthew Sittloh.

“Contemporary Research products complement our entire portfolio. Showcasing their origination, tuning and control products will provide us a new opportunity to reach out to AV integrators and offer them a reliable and cost effective solution for video distribution," stated Chris Reiss President of Visitec.

Contemporary Research U.S. manufacturer of professional AV products focused on designing HDTV modulators, tuners, and control products for commercial integration using RF Coax and IP Networks. Contemporary Research products are made in Texas, and designed to function in 24/7 installations.