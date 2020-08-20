Consciously Designing an Online Environment for Every Learner’s Needs (The EvoLLLution)

"In wake of the pandemic, higher education has come to understand the value of online education, but there’s more work to be done for online education to reach its full potential and serve learners (and faculty) who haven’t experienced it before. In creating high-quality online programming, it’s important to be mindful of all learner demographics and to meet them where they are, providing equitable and accessible education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When planning an online course, a little conscious design can go a long way. This Q&A digs into what it takes to set up a streamlined online infrastructure that is intentionally built around student needs.