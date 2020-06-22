Connecting with Students from a Distance: 10 Ways to Stay Engaged Inside and Outside the Learning Environment (The EvoLLLution)

"In the first two weeks of March 2020, faculty across the U.S. were notified in waves that they needed to move their in-person classes online due to COVID19 stay-at-home mandates. All of these individuals were in the final weeks of winter quarter, past the mid-term of the spring semester, or poised to take a desperately needed pause with the upcoming spring break. Classrooms shuttered, offices were abandoned and dining rooms became makeshift workspaces."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Questions loom about learning environments in the fall. How will face-to-face classrooms feel? Will a second wave of campus closures bring another round of widespread remote learning? No matter what, keeping students engaged is key.