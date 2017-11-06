ConnectedSign Partners with Lansing Board of Water & Light

ConnectedSign partnered with the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) to improve its workplace for employees.

Founded in 1885, the Lansing Board of Water & Light had one simple goal: provide the residents of the greater Lansing, Michigan area with drinking water and fire protection water. Since then, BWL has grown to become a municipally-owned public utility that provides water, chilled water, electricity and steam to the greater Lansing area.

As the third largest electric utility in Michigan, they are a major employer in the Lansing area. To improve the workplace and increase efficiency, BWL embarked on a communications enhancement program. Simply put, the goal of the project is getting information to their more than 700 employee workforce.



“Lansing Board of Water & Light conducted an extensive site survey of all their buildings and energy plants,” said Loren Bucklin CTO and Vice President of ConnectedSign. “Their mission was to extend visual communications to as many team members as possible.”

Working closely and directly with BWL, ConnectedSign created a network of digital signage that engages and informs BWL’s employees. Over 50 displays of various sizes were deployed throughout the facilities, thereby ensuring optimal coverage for workspaces. In designing the signs, templates feature multiple regions that host important safety reminders, HR news, internal videos of the workings of the company. BWL’s Twitter account was connected to their signage network as it scrolls through their most recent tweets. A detailed weather page keeps employees aware of critical weather updates.

Employees really took ownership of their digital signage by choosing a name for the signage network. “Hometown People Television” – or HPTV – was coined by a BWL employee and a logo was developed to help internally brand the signage network.