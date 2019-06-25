Comprehensive Learner Profiles: Helping Faculty Improve Pedagogy in the Classroom (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Registrars have long been advocates of student-centered policies and processes. However, the registrar's office can also play a pivotal role in helping faculty create a more student-centered pedagogy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For instructors who want to help better connect with students, knowing more about the learners in their class can prove extremely useful. Comprehensive learner profiles can give facultyan aerial view so they can shift their pedagogical approach as needed to best dovetail with student needs and proficiencies.