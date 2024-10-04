Compact, Powerful Speakers Deliver Precise Coverage to 2,000-Plus-Seat Venue

The LeTourneau University Belcher Center, located in the East Texas town of Longview, opened in 2007. The 2,011-seat, multilevel venue recently experienced a complete AV overhaul, guided by SCN Top 50 integrator Solotech. The centerpiece of that upgrade is a new L-Acoustics K3 sound system.

“We host dozens of types of events here – from lectures to rock concerts, the venue is always working,” explained Belcher Center technical director Anthony “Fro” Horner, further citing the two local symphonies in the area, several dance companies, and the University’s own events, including graduations. “The upgrades to our entire system have given us the leverage we needed to become the best performing arts center in East Texas. Since the upgrade, the caliber of artists and shows we present to our area patrons has increased to a whole new level,” adds Belcher Center Executive Director Cody Bowen.

The Center also hosts touring companies, such as the annual Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet each fall, and concerts such as LeAnn Rimes and Zack Williams. “Those tours typically carry their own sound, and that was where we really noticed that our previous PA was not up to par. We realized we needed one that would support and complement the nice natural acoustics of this room.”

Horner and his team reached out to Solotech business development representative Tom Stotler. “Belcher Center’s older center-cluster system forced them to rent extra equipment for many of their productions,” said Stotler. “They requested a new system that could cover every seat in every level of the venue without being overpowering. The new system also had to meet the rider requirements of touring shows.”

Having heard the power and clarity of L-Acoustics in the center when it was brought in by touring artists, Horner knew that K3 would do all of that, and more.

Working from a design provided by L-Acoustics using Soundvision software, which Stotler says virtually recreated the facility “down to the foot,” Solotech installed a system comprising left and right hangs of 12 K3 loudspeakers and six KS21 subs per side, with a pair of A15 acting as a center cluster. In addition, there are 14 compact coaxial 5XT arrayed across the front of the stage as front-fills, activated when the orchestra pit is not being used for a performance or event. Four larger X8 are installed per side as side-fills, arrayed to cover the front areas of the second and third seating levels. The system is powered by four LA7.16i and three LA4X amplified controllers, while four more LA4X power eight additional X8 deployable as stage monitors. A P1 processor at FOH drives the system over Milan-AVB.

The K3 system sounds great and solved several design issues, including having the hangs configured so the lower boxes act as front-fills when the orchestra pit is in use. The compact footprint of the K3 with KS21 flown behind them allows the hangs to be repositioned via an automated lift as needed in a tight area in front of the venue’s 60-foot proscenium arch. Horner describes the barely six-foot clearance to the back of the stage that includes a solid one-foot-thick movable fire wall that also has to fit in there. “The subs are part of the J curve, which is not something you see often,” he said. “But they made it so that everything fits and works perfectly.” Stotler chimed in, “Now, they can get the sound where it’s needed without having to resort to a crazy amount of processing, and the entire PA can be moved as needed, giving the venue even more performance flexibility.”

Horner said that the switch to K3 has revitalized the venue. “Everyone has noticed how much the experience has improved,” he says. “The new sound system has made Belcher Center even more enjoyable for audiences and performers alike.”

“Our goal was straightforward: to integrate state-of-the-art sound technology that would elevate every performance and create an impressive experience for the audience,” Stotler added. “Through our partnership with L-Acoustics, LeTourneau University, and the Belcher Center, I’m proud to say we’ve achieved just that.”