Community College Hosting First Open Esports Tournament ... Online (Campus Technology)

"A Missouri community college will shortly be running its first open esports tournament. That will take place online between May 1 and 3, 2020 and be hosted by Crowder College, a two-year college serving nine counties in the state. The event will feature one-on-one competitions with Super Smash Brothers Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. The semi-finals and finals will be live-streamed on May 3."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 has impacted campus athletic programs in a big way, but this school is hosting an online esports tournament, embracing gaming from home for 128 players. Fans can also tune in to watch a live stream of the competiton.