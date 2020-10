"When Ivy Tech Community College students start classes in the fall, they’ll have the option to participate in face-to-face, online or hybrid courses."—Source: Government Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For schools that are looking to restart face-to-face operations in the fall, planning for a hybrid model will help keep all of their bases covered. If classes have to shift to remote instruction during a second wave of COVID-19, instructors will have already been doing online course delivery.