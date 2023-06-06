Communicate, Collaborate, and Educate—Meet Hall Vision

Hall Technologies has released a new product line called Hall Vision. These powerful interactive flat panels (IFP) are designed to communicate, collaborate, and educate seamlessly with Hall’s Nexus Connect family of room solutions aimed at the education, corporate, and hospitality markets.

The Hall Vision Interactive screens enhance collaboration environments with their intuitive touch interface, immersive experience, and seamless integration. Hall Vision IFP’s are 4K UHD displays that use fine IR+ touchscreen technology or a stylus to provide a seamless and fluid writing experience for everyone. Whether in a classroom, or corporate boardroom, or meeting spaces, multiple participants can interact with the display simultaneously for up to 40 points of touch recognition, making meetings more engaging. Hall Vision is easy to install, provides a better user experience for participants, and pairs well with Hall Nexus Connect solutions.

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report]

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“It’s also powered by Android 13 and/or Windows 10 which offers superior security and performance," added vice president of sales and marketing, Hal Truax. "We will offer Hall Vision in either 75 or 86 inches to start, but plan on expanding this series. Our mission is to create collaboration environments that ignite learning and communication, and Hall Vision radically enhances education, corporate, and hospitality spaces. With the addition of Hall Vision, this uniquely positions Hall as a powerful AV partner with end-to-end technology components that include system control, signal management and distribution, cables, peripherals, and now interactive flat panel displays. We call this ecosystem, “Nexus Connect”, where every product connects, and every moment comes to life. Our clients will now have one true source for everything they need to complete a project."

[Running from Fears in Pro AV]

“The launch of Nexus Connect represents the culmination of Hall Technologies’ strategy to create customer-focused, holistic solutions that solve our customers’ most pressing issues. Nexus Connect products are engineered to seamlessly work together thus taking out one of the major pain points for integrators and end users. Nexus Connect positions Hall as a truly one-stop shop with products that comprise a total AV solution. That’s the embodiment of “the Hallway," where every product connects seamlessly, and every moment comes to life,” said CEO, Jason Schwartz. “This expanding range of products offers user-friendly solutions that ensures hassle-free integration and optimal performance."