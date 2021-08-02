Common App to remove some university application questions (EdScoop)

"The Common Application, which is used by more than 900 colleges and universities for enrollment applications, released updates to its online application on Friday. The updates include altering or removing questions that could be seen as having chilling effects on prospective students, Jenny Rickard, the organization’s chief executive, told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Common Application is retooling its application questions to make the process more inclusive and student-centered. The Common App's Jenny Rickard notes that they have also added essay questions that foreground positivity "to introduce some joy in the process."