Commercial Integrator Expo to Co-Locate with CEDIA Expo in 2023

Emerald is excited to announce a new focused event, Commercial Integrator Expo, which will be co-located with CEDIA Expo next September 6-9, 2023 in Denver, CO.

Commercial Integrator Expo will be a full exposition and conference addressing the needs of today’s fixed installation audiovisual systems professionals and technology managers in corporate, higher education, hospitality, retail, and resimercial market settings. It will feature a dedicated commercial AV exhibit show floor and robust conference program, with instruction by industry experts and supporting organizations to be announced.

The professional audiovisual systems integration market in North America is vast, exceeding tens of billions of dollars and growing, comprising many vertical markets in addition to the residential channel served by events such as CEDIA Expo. The crossover of residential integrators doing commercial projects—and commercial integrators doing residential and mixed-use projects—is accelerating with the growth of home/hybrid offices, flex spaces and redevelopment of commercial spaces into resimercial office, residential, retail and mixed-use facilities. Existing industry events do not fully address the connected AV/IT environments in corporate, higher education, hospitality and retail settings from an educational or product mix perspective.

“We’ve consulted with many of our customers, and they’ve expressed a need in the market for one event that can serve both the residential and commercial industries—at the same time and place,” explains Jason McGraw, group vice president, CEDIA Expo, KBIS. “The best of commercial and residential AV products and solutions under one roof at Commercial Integrator Expo and CEDIA Expo will provide an exceptional value and opportunity not available elsewhere in North America.”