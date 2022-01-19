CEDIA’s CIT Certification Accredited to International Certification Standards

CEDIA has earned third-party accreditation of its Cabling & Infrastructure Technician (CIT) certification in accordance with the global ISO/IEC 17024:2012, General Requirements for Bodies Operating Certification of Persons. As an organization headquartered in the United States, CEDIA’s ISO/IEC 17024 conformance process was overseen by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17024 standard is recognized worldwide as a mark of excellence that demonstrates to employers, industry leaders, and allied trades that a certificate holder has undergone a valid, fair, and reliable assessment to verify that they have the necessary competencies to practice. Just as a technician’s attainment of the CIT certification demonstrates their competency, ANAB accreditation demonstrates CEDIA’s competence as a certification body.

CEDIA Global President and CEO Daryl Friedman (Image credit: CEDIA)

“We hope to inspire technology integrators to strive for greatness in their careers through certification,” says CEDIA Global President and CEO Daryl Friedman. “But in order to appropriately serve as that motivating voice for our members, we need to hold ourselves to the same standard. We believe our CIT Certification to be thoroughly constructed, relevant, and of high value to the industry. I thank the tremendous volunteers and professional staff on developing this globally recognized certification program.”

After an extensive development process, the CIT certification launched in Jan. 2021 with input from more than 500 industry professionals. The certification encompasses the knowledge and skills of a technician whose primary task is to perform basic infrastructure wiring for low-voltage technology systems in a residential or commercial setting. Individuals who earn a passing score indicate to their employers that they are jobsite ready, can work billable hours performing cabling and installation support, and have the foundational knowledge to support additional training on equipment and technology systems.

“We know that employers are looking for technicians who possess a solid foundation of knowledge and skills,” says CEDIA Senior Director of Certification David Whitney. “Our goal for CIT certification is to provide a standard benchmark of competence that can be recognized across the industry. Having third-party accreditation further solidifies the value of certification and puts us is in a stronger position to communicate our professionalism with clients, business partners, and government bodies.”

To find out more about CEDIA’s ISO/IEC 17024 accredited CIT Certification and other CEDIA Certifications, visit cedia.net/certification. For more information on ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation, please visit ansi.org.