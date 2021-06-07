Colleges should invest in digital learning records, Education Dept. says (EdScoop)

"The U.S. Education Department advised a digital learning record system could make it easier for students to re-enroll after the coronavirus pandemic or transfer between institutions, according to new guidance released Friday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Guidance issued by the US Department of Education is encouraging institutions to embrace digital student records that foreground interoperability. The report notes this "ecosystem should be designed around the student with the goal of empowering them with ownership over their digital data and learning records, and control over how and with whom they are shared."