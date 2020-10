"The act of talking with others—having social debates and conversations—is key to human learning, and this 'social learning' has now become an important tenet of teaching and learning."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students need a place to convene with their peers. Physical campuses have social hubs — the bucolic quad where students hang out and get to know each other between classes. How can we craft a similar space for online students? EdSurge takes a look.