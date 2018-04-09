Cobalt Promotes Jessie Foster to Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Accounts

Cobalt Digital has promoted Jesse Foster to the newly created position of vice president of marketing and strategic accounts. Foster most recently served as Cobalt's director of product and business development. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of the Cobalt Digital product line, including product marketing and promotion, public relations, corporate messaging, customer knowledge, sales and distribution training, and development of strategic sales opportunities.

Jesse Foster

"Jesse's knowledge of broadcast products and applications, his associations with industry colleagues, and his networking capabilities— gained from extensive travel with Cobalt—helped earn him this prestigious and well-deserved position," said Bob McAlpine, Cobalt Digital CEO. "We're sure he'll make the most of it and continue his exceptional work in guiding the company toward ever-greater success."

Over a career spanning nearly two decades in professional broadcast technology, Foster has built up a strong record of achievement, and has demonstrated success providing technology solutions in a highly competitive market. For the past six years with Cobalt, he has been deeply involved with product management and with the company's corporate branding and outreach efforts. Prior to joining Cobalt, he held positions with Evertz and Nevion.