Coaxial Differential Dispersion Powers Advanced Music System to Soho

The Wolseley Hospitality Group opened Manzi's—once a landmark London West End fish restaurant—at the end of June in the center of Soho. The operators turned to one of their regular suppliers, Marquee AV, to enhance the atmosphere by providing a Martin Audio advanced music system. This needed to be capable of delivering DJ levels within a restaurant environment, situated on two floors.

Project director Stacey Tough turned to Martin Audio’s CDD range knowing they would meet the key criteria: As the smallest in the range, the CDD5 specified was ultra-compact, the white versions would blend seamlessly into the general designer’s aesthetic and they would deliver the required levels, at both the top and lower ends of the spectrum.

(Image credit: Martin Audio)

To meet the purpose, 28 wall-mounted CDD5WTX-WR, have been distributed throughout the venue; these are fed from a variety of sources, including PC, background music player, and DJ.

This much-specified micro-speaker is purpose designed for discreet architectural installation in luxurious bars and restaurants such as this. At the same time its use of coaxial differential dispersion (CDD) technology ensures deceptively high output from such a small enclosure.

Tough also weighed up other advantages such as value-for money, clarity and intelligibility and consistent coverage pattern. “The CDD5 was a clear choice based on previous experience using this product,” he said. “The client trusted our abilities and there was an obvious understanding as to the standard we needed to meet. Having worked with the client previously, I knew precisely what was needed.

"The sound system delivers excellent quality audio whilst remaining discreet and matching to the interior of the restaurant.”