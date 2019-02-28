Closing the affordability gap at Hocking College (eCampus News)

"The path to affordability looks different from institution to institution. At last fall’s EDUCAUSE annual meeting in Denver, Colo., Betty Young, president of Hocking College in Ohio, spoke on her vision for bringing affordable course materials to students. Passionate about arming her students for their careers but not driving them deeper into debt, Young is launching an all-inclusive pricing model for students at Hocking where full-time students will pay just $300 per semester for all course materials starting fall 2019. I recently sat down with Young to share her insight and best practices with fellow community college leaders."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For prospective students today, affordability can be a major deciding factor. Read how Hocking College has worked to level the playing field with an all-inclusive pricing model for course materials. Students won't be surprised by or saddled with hefty textbook costs.