Clemson Design Class Teaches 3D Printing Techniques (Campus Technology)

"Since 2009, the 3D printing market has exploded and colleges and universities have led the way in exploring the technology's possibilities. At Clemson University, bioengineering professor John DesJardins is teaching his students how to design and create biomedical devices with 3D printers."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hands on experience is helpful in every discipline, but it's especially true for students building 3D models. When they can hold the object they've designed in their hands, they gain deeper levels of understanding, seeing what works and what has room for improvement.