ClearOne Upgrades COLLABORATE Space With New Classroom Functionality, Multi-Screen Support

The What: ClearOne has released new features for COLLABORATE Space, the company’s cloud collaboration platform, including classroom functionality, multiple screen support, and more.

The What Else: The new classroom functionality found within COLLABORATE Space provides Q&A participation, giving each user electronic “hand raise” capability. It also features new moderator control over audio and video for all participants, which can number up to 100. If needed, additional participants can be added to any classroom in increments of 100. The moderator also has the ability to transfer the “presenter” role to any participant during the session.

Additionally, COLLABORATE Space now includes multi-display support for the moderator host of any conference. Up to three displays can be used: one for local participants, one for remote participants, and one for content sharing.

Other new features added in the new version of COLLABORATE Space include capabilities for online meetings such as scheduling, messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, and more. The platform unifies multiple users, via audio and video, with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones.

COLLABORATE Space allows users to create searchable, persistent, private and public channels organized by topic, which can include agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, audio and video recordings, and more.

“The COLLABORATE Space system architecture is designed from the ground up to safeguard users from the full range of security vulnerabilities sometimes found on other cloud-based solutions,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne chair and CEO. “Our robust security, as well as the special features we’ve added to COLLABORATE Space, are designed to address the needs of educational institutions and other organizations that seek reliable, effective engagement with remote participants from all over the world.”

The Bottom Line: The platform’s interface is designed for intuitive operation and runs on any device: mobile, desktop, and all ClearOne COLLABORATE Live room systems. Engineered for flexibility, it includes gateway software for interoperability with traditional H.323 and SIP systems. With white-label options, COLLABORATE Space can be customized to match any partner or customer brand.

This new version of COLLABORATE Space is available now.