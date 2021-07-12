Clear-Com Ships New Lightweight, Premium Headset

The What: Clear-Com is shipping its new CC-28 lightweight headset boasting enhanced audio quality with a frequency response up to 14kHz.

The What Else: The CC-28 features a 4-pin XLR connector and is a lightweight, single-ear headset with an over-the-head design and a flexible gooseneck microphone. The headset’s dynamic microphone can be muted by moving the microphone boom; rotating it up will mute the microphone while rotating down in front of the mouth will un-mute the microphone. The CC-28 is the functional replacement of the CC-26k lightweight headset.

The dynamic mic features a cardioid polar pattern to limit noise from behind the user, and the CC-28 has been upgraded to include a larger earcup with a leatherette ear pad that provides more ear coverage than the CC-26k.

The Bottom Line: Ideally, the CC-28 suits environments where audio quality and comfort for long wear time are paramount, such as broadcast, theater, and film/tv studio applications and where full noise cancellation and covered ear cuffs are not required. Refresh Kits will be available for the CC-28.