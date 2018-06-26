Clear-Com Appointed Exclusive U.S. Distributor for BroaMan Audio and Video Signal Transport Solutions

Clear-Com announced its appointment as the exclusive U.S. distributor of BroaMan audio, video transport and routing solutions. Clear-Com demonstrated the latest BroaMan products, as well as Clear-Com’s leading communication solutions at InfoComm 2018 from June 6-8, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

BroaMan's MUX-22, Route66, Repeat 47, and Repeat8-NANO, series of products

“Clear-Com and BroaMan have worked closely for a number of years to create easy integration and control between the two companies’ leading audio solutions,” said Simon Browne, vice president of product management, Clear-Com. “The BroaMan solutions are a natural fit within the Clear-Com portfolio, providing truly integrated transport and routing solutions for video, audio, intercom and data, and exceptional fiber distribution capabilities for the corporate AV rental, house of worship, and multi-use live event venue applications.”

Tine Helmle, MD, BroaMan, said, “Clear-Com is an excellent partner to be working with—extremely professional, knowledgeable and with great staff in the U.S. and across the world. In fact, they have already sold a good number of BroaMan devices for several years already.”

The compact Repeat8-NANO and Repeat48 series of media converters offer simple and cost-efficient point-to-point fiber transport. The Repeat8-NANO is a complete, plug-and-play 4K fiber transport in a single box. It is available in two stand-alone versions:

Repeat8-NANO 4IN features four SDI inputs and four fiber SFP outputs (electrical to optical conversion).

Repeat8-NANO 4OUT features four SDI outputs and four fiber SFP inputs (optical to electrical conversion).

The Repeat48 series has similar features to the Repeat8-NANO, but with either 12 or 24 channels. Repeat48 is available with or without a built-in WDM module, and there is also a custom version offering additional hardware features.

Route66 series is a multiple-purpose device that offers a small to mid-size, cost-efficient video matrix and is perfect for AV installations. It also provides ultra-fast video switching with no delay for 3G-SDI, and remote-controllable fiber patchbay for any protocol. The panels have a 40x40 optical MUX and router for up to 24 BNC-SDI 3G/HD/SD video ports, up to 20 duplex or 36 simplex protocol-independent LC fiber ports.

In addition, the Mux22 Series of application-engineered devices offer every signal needed in the professional environment in a small 1RU chassis. Mux22 combines 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O with Optocore and SANE digital audio networks, creating a compact solution to transport video, along with audio and data, all in a single duplex fiber cable.