Cindy Davis and Justin Kennington Talk Sustainable, Flexible, Available, or Was it Available, Flexible, and Sustainable AV/IT?

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis, and SDVoE president Justin Kennington discuss the trends that emerged from ISE 2023.

(Image credit: SDVoE)

On the last day of ISE 2023 (opens in new tab), AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis took to the interviewee couch at the SDVoE booth to have a Face to Face AV talk with SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) president, Justin Kennington to discuss big trends from the show. Oddly enough, the trends Davis cited just happened (I swear) to align with the SDVoE Alliance mantra of "sustainable, flexible, available."

From Samsung’s bold 360-degree sustainability message that took over nearly the entire front of the largest booth at ISE, to partnerships galore creating a faster path to market, to the many companies whose proud message was that product was shipping, Davis and Kennington explore these trends and more.

And no, Davis does not usually speak in the third person. There’s a first time for everything. 

Check out the full Face to Face AV interview below. I think you’ll enjoy it, I did.

