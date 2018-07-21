Christie Signs on as Silver Sponsor of SEAT Conference in Dallas

Christie is participating in the annual Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology (SEAT) conference taking place this year from July 21 to 24 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas. The event is dedicated to bringing together sports and entertainment business professionals from across the world. Quince Imaging, Christie’s longtime valued partner, is collaborating with Christie at the conference.

The SEAT community is a global one whose members seek the newest technologies to deliver an impactful, engaging and memorable experience to their fans. Members from major and minor league sports leagues, along with collegiate athletics, attend SEAT to maximize their technology investment, all within a collaborative, relationship-building environment.

From LED video walls to projection mapping, Christie will demonstrate the latest tools that create the ultimate fan experience to help cheer on the home team. Christie’s roster of sports clients include the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and the University of Florida Gators, among others.

“We're excited to be a silver sponsor of SEAT 2018 where members can engage with our LED video wall solutions, showing how they are perfect for any college or pro sports facility,” said Mark Ouwerkerk, director, events and staging, Americas, enterprise events, Christie. “Whatever the surface, venue, or size, Christie has the tools and expertise to drive the ultimate sports fan experience.”