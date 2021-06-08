Christie Rolls Out New Ultra Series LCD Display

The What: Christie has added the Christie FHD554-X 55-inch LCD display to its Ultra Series line of budget-friendly LCD displays for tiled video walls.

The What Else: With a combined 3.5mm bezel width for more seamless viewing, and a thin profile, the FHD554-X keeps the focus on the content. A high-performance electronic features set that includes high-bandwidth, HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI 2.0 and Display Port 1.2 inputs supports streaming of 4K content and 4K UHD signals at 60Hz to deliver content to video walls with less flicker and subsequently reduced eyestrain in critical viewing environments.

Display Port 1.2 outputs allow users to daisy-chain 4K60 sources to up to 25 panels, and an OPS slot further simplifies setup by allowing sources like PCs and media players to be directly integrated into the display. For secure facilities and U.S. government applications, the Christie FHD554-X is non-RF and TAA compliant.

The Bottom Line: Designed to balance performance and affordability, the FHD554-X is well suited for a range of applications including military and government control rooms, security and surveillance centers, briefing centers, and critical viewing environments such as oil and gas exploration. The Christie FHD554-X will be available in the third quarter of 2021.