Christie Introduces Large-Format 4K UHD LCD Panels for Secure Environments

The What: Christie is expanding its line of large-format TAA-compliant, non-RF (radio frequency) LCD panels, designed specifically for secure-facility environments.

The What Else: With professional features like an OPS slot, USB playback, and Crestron Connected, the SUHD751-P/SUHD861-P achieve a balance between performance and price. The built-in speakers, optional interactive overlay, and 24/7 operation provide an interactive solution for dynamic presentations, efficient collaboration, or engaging retail applications. The new Secure Series models ship in the fall of 2019 with the entire Christie Secure Series backed by Christie’s service and support.

The Bottom Line: Featuring 4K UHD resolution, these plug-and-play 75- and 86-inch panels are well suited for meeting rooms, control rooms, or digital signage applications. These additions complement the existing 55- and 65-inch models.