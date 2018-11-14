Christie HS Series Powers Projection Mapping at Chinese Museum

Christie’s longstanding Chinese partner Wincomn Technology delivered stunning visuals using the Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors for an integrated multimedia show at Dongyi Culture Museum in Linyi City, Shandong Province.

Touted as the first large-scale multimedia show in Shandong Province that incorporates projection, laser, fog, and audio effects, the projection portion of “Da Mei Yi Song” (Tribute to the Great and Beautiful Dongyi culture) is accomplished by more than 20 Christie D20WU-HS projectors displaying vivid and lifelike visuals on the outer walls of the museum. The visuals complemented the other multimedia elements to deliver an enchanting performance that accentuates the heritage of Dongyi culture, its origins dating back thousands of years.

The museum is surrounded by three curved outer walls that have uneven surfaces and varying heights, which resulted in challenges during the installation process, such as an irregular projection light path and occlusion. However, the Wincomn team overcame these issues with the Christie D20WU-HS projectors through simulation using an accurate three-dimensional model. The team managed to attain vivid visuals by utilizing the depth of field processing capability of the HS Series projectors, while enabling the contents to be displayed in their entirety in a continuous and attractive manner.

(Image credit: Wincomn Technology)

In addition, there were very high expectations on the color reproduction and image quality of the projected visuals due to the huge projection canvas. The extensive use of reds for the show’s contents also brought about challenges in color calibration.

“This is where the strengths of the Christie D20WU-HS really shone with its BoldColor Technology, which creates the color balance needed to reproduce colorful images, without sacrificing brightness,” said Tony Chen, general manager, Wincomn Technology. “We also double-stacked the projectors and this arrangement enabled us to fully maximize the quality of the projected images on the large projection canvas.”

The results saw the D20WU-HS projectors delivering bright, accurate, and realistic colors during the projection segment of the multimedia show, which drew audiences further into the story. Through the comprehensive application of other audiovisual elements, the show had a surreal quality filled with awe-inspiring effects, providing the audience with a fantastic visual experience.

Bryan Boehme, executive director, global sales and business development, entertainment, Christie, commented, “Our partner Wincomn Technology has been known to push the boundaries of digital projection for many of its major projects across China. With the innovative deployment of our Christie D20WU-HS projectors for this large-scale multimedia show focusing on Dongyi culture, and putting the HS Series’ capabilities such as BoldColor Technology to good use, Wincomn has demonstrated how technology can be harnessed to enhance the showcase of ancient history and culture through captivating visuals.”