Christie HS Series Lights Up China's 'Big Ben' in Hebi City

Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors have brought an iconic clock tower in Hebi, China, to life with striking visuals that aim to boost cultural development and elevate its image as a city that exudes elegance and exquisite charm.

Affectionately known as China's "Big Ben," the 66-meter-high (217 feet) clock tower was built more than 20 years ago and is one of the most recognizable landmarks of Hebi, a prefecture-level city in northern Henan province known for its rich coal reserves. In a move to soften the city's industrialized image and inject more vibrancy to Hebi's administrative, cultural and leisure precinct known as New Century Square, the municipal government commissioned a four-sided projection mapping show on the façade of Hebi Clock Tower. This means that spectators can enjoy amazing visuals regardless of which side of the tower they are facing.

The ambitious project was undertaken by Christie's trusted partner Zhongqing Yingye Group using a total of 20 Christie DWU2022-HS 1DLP laser projectors specifically developed for the Chinese market. Achieving 20,600 lumens and weighing less than 42 kg (100 pounds), the Christie DWU2022-HS produces amazing, true-to-life visuals, thanks to the enhanced color accuracy of Christie's BoldColor Technology and WUXGA resolution.

The 20 DWU2022-HS projectors are divided into four groups, with five projectors used for projections on each side of the clock tower. They are fitted with telephoto lenses, double-stacked and installed in customized enclosures to protect them from inclement weather. Finally, the projectors are strategically positioned at a distance of between 28 and 56 meters (92 and 184 feet) from the clock tower, and the images are meticulously warped and blended to achieve optimal effect.

“We have chosen Christie's high-brightness DWU2022-HS for this project due to its long-lasting, solid-state illumination in a rugged and compact chassis,” said a Zhongqing Yingye Group spokesperson. “ At the same time, this projector model is equipped with powerful and easy to use features, and is well suited for demanding, large venue events and applications."

Says April Qin, sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie: "We are delighted that Zhongqing Yingye Group has accomplished a fascinating projection mapping show on Hebi's iconic clock tower using the award-winning DWU2022-HS laser projectors to celebrate the city's development and achievements. With their compact form factor and omnidirectional capabilities, the HS Series is perfect for this highly anticipated nighttime performance."